The B2K saga continues and this time, it's Omarion's turn once again to speak on the status of his relationship with his former groupmates. For years, it has been like a verbal tennis match of sorts between Omarion and former friends Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. The quartet once stormed the charts and took over Pop-R&B in B2K, but more recently, they have made it clear that there isn't any love lost.

Fizz, Boog, and Raz recently came together on Drink Champs and revisited their career highs and lows, including the animosity with Omarion. Fizz also spoke about dating Apryl Jones, Omarion's ex and the mother of his kids. It seems that Omarion has a few things to get off of his chest because he sat down with The Breakfast Club to share his side of the story.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

DJ Envy wanted to know if Omarion knew about Fizz and Jones's relationship before it hit the airwaves.

"Yeah, I knew. I heard," he said. "You know, it really turned up my unbothered because... No, it did in a whole 'nother way, because I knew that what he was doing was on purpose and it didn't really prove anything. It's didn't really prove anything because at the end of the day, you have to recognize that people make their own choices, and most of the time, it don't even have nothing to do with you."

"So, he made that choice and I don't think it was the smart choice," Omarion continued. Charmagne Tha God asked if the singer ever questioned Jones about why she decided to pursue a romance with Fizz. "Yeah, man. Yeah. I asked that many times, because I can't put—for the sake...understand, but from her perspective, someone that's hurt, hurt people hurt people. Some people just take it to another level and she definitely took it to another level."

Charlamagne added that if Fizz and Omarion weren't close then maybe that can be dismissed, but Jones is another story.

"I mean, anybody that's around me, anybody that I invite into my space, I'm obviously comfortable with them," said Omarion. "To say that we ain't close—because this was like, early on when I invited—and this will probably be the last time I speak about this... But when me and Fizz linked back up it was like definitely some synergy. He was definitely in a different personality. I would say that he was more like, humble."

There was a time, said Omarion, that he and Fizz were close as they rebuilt their friendship and "brotherhood." He added, "He came over when me and Apryl was in a relationship. His invitation to be on Love & Hip Hop, all of that, so that's why I said it turned up my unbothered because I knew that it was intentional."

"What you did was destroy something that, you know...one apology is not enough."

Jones and Fizz have long broken up, and now she's happily in love with actor Taye Diggs. Check out the clip and more from Omarion's interview with The Breakfast Club interview below.