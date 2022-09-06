The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.

Although Fizz and Omarion's beef reached a pinnacle when the former began dating the latter's ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, it seems that they have had issues dating back over a decade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOREAGA/DRINKCHAMPS (@therealnoreaga)

The Drink Champs episode was poised to be a drama-filled, tea-spilling conversation centered around Omarion, however, fans were presently surprised to see that there wasn't as much controversy as expected. However, what was mentioned about Omarion placed the singer in a negative light, including the three artists claiming that the group eventually disbanded after Fizz slept with a girl that Omarion liked.

Some believe that one of Omarion's recent tweets addressed his former friends' accusations.

"Don’t be so gullible. Do your research and ask the right questions. Admit your short comings and keep it moving," he wrote. This could have been a post about anything under the sun, but the singer's fans think Omarion was targeting the remainder of B2K.

Check out the episode as well as a few reactions below.