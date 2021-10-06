The friction between B2K bandmates Omarion and Lil Fizz took a turn a few years ago when Fizz publicly admitted that he was dating Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion's child. It's an awkward situation to play out in front of the public but mainly for Omarion who had to face plenty of questions regarding the relationship. For the most part, he brushed off any possible clickbait question during interviews and never really broadcasted his emotions on Instagram.

The relationship between Jones and Fizz didn't last incredibly long. Earlier this year, they announced that they called it quits which led to Fizz's apology to Omarion this weekend. During the Millenium tour, Fizz offered an apology for "any type of dysfunction" he caused in Omarion's family life. The two hugged it out immediately after.



TMZ caught up with Omarion at LAX this week where he made some curt comments about the gesture. The interviewer pressed the B2K frontman on whether there was any formal plan of this prior to his performance. "It wasn't expected, you know what I'm sayin'? It was definitely appropriate," he said.

As the cameraman questioned how the tour would continue after the apology, Omarion seemingly tried to clarify that he was co-headlining the Millenium tour as a solo artist on the second leg, rather than with B2K.

Later on, Omarion also chimed in on the latest controversy surrounding Lizzo's brief interaction with Chris Brown backstage. Check out the clip below.

