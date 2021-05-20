Another episode of FOX's The Masked Singer is in the books, and with its airing, yet another one of the show's secret artists has been exposed. Wednesday marked the penultimate episode of the season, meaning that one more contestant would go home before the finals air on Wednesday, May 26.

According to USA Today, the final four contestants consisted of Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet, who performed songs by Kool & the Gang, Dan + Shay, Cam'ron, and Lewis Capaldi, respectively. Ultimately, Yeti was eliminated from The Masked Singer, and the person masquerading as the ice monster was surprisingly B2K alum Omarion.

Prior to Omarion's unmasking, Nicki Cannon presented each of the panelist's guesses, with predictions ranging from Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo to Mario and Ne-Yo. In the end, Robin Thicke was the only panelist to correctly guess that Yeti was in fact Omarion.

As The Masked Singer approaches its Season 5 finale, three contestants remain: Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. At the start of the season, Hip-Hop fans quickly assumed that the Chameleon is secretly Wiz Khalifa, but due to the character's success in the singing competition, viewers will have to wait until next week to see if their hunches are correct.

The Masked Singer returns for its final episode of Season 5 on Wednesday, May 26.

