Omarion Pays Tribute To Dance Culture In His Video For "Can You Hear Me?"

Although plans for The Millennium Tour 2020 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Omarion is still finding a reason to express his passion for dance in the music video for his T-Pain collaboration "Can You Hear Me?"





Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Originally released as a single back in February, O decided to wait until the weather called for dancing outside to bring his song to life through these visuals. The choreography was handled by a handful of professional industry dancers, including Francoth3artist, Amandy Fernandez, Rudy Legros and others. Omarion prefaced the video with a message in dedication to the dance community, stating, "In these unprecedented times of COVID and social injustice I wanted to offer a reprise via spiritual nourishment through the unifying language of dance. Dance is joy." While T-Pain doesn't make a cameo to do that neck dance he's become infamous for, the other dancers and Omarion himself made up for the loss with a series of fire moves and graphics that truly make you want to dance right along.

Get hyphy to the official music video for "Can You Hear Me?" by Omarion and T-Pain above, and look out for O's upcoming album Passport to drop sometime later this year or whenever The Millennium Tour 2021 kicks off again.