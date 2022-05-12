His new book won't be available until later this year, but Omarion has already begun his press run. The singer has been actively involved in the industry since he was a child, but unlike other stars with similar beginnings, Omarion has managed, for the most part, to keep himself out of trouble. He has avoided the scandalous headlines of arrests and addictions—although, he did have a few moments with the mother of his children, Apryl Jones.

Still, things seem to be more peaceful these days between the former couple, and Omarion will now be sharing insights on how he has managed to remain grounded through the chaos. Unbothered: the Power of Choosing Joy is his literary debut and will offer "an intimate lens into his spiritual journey that has inspired so many to nurture themselves," explains an overview.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

The overview added:

Organized by three pillars—Spiritual, Mental, and Physical—Unbothered shows how Omarion has centered his life around holistic wellness, detailing the practices he uses including breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, dancing, ancient mantras, and an overall embrace of positivity. Omarion reveals never before shared stories alongside the practices that keep him centered, even through public setbacks that have made headlines. Omarion is not interested in settling scores: these poignant stories are about grace and forgiveness—and about exercising emotional intelligence.

The book will reportedly host mantras, meditative images, journal prompts and breathing exercises to help, even if temporarily, silence the weight of the world. In a recent chat with EBONY, Omarion spoke about his new endeavor and the joys of fatherhood.

“When you become a parent, there’s no manuscript. You have to look at your parents and the things that they had or didn’t have and take full responsibility for what you want,” said Omarion. Watch that below and keep an eye out for Unbothered: the Power of Choosing Joy.

