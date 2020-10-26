mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omarion Grabs Wale For New Album Cut "Mutual"

Alex Zidel
October 26, 2020
Omarion drops his new single "Mutual" with Wale ahead of his album release.


Omarion made a huge announcement this month, telling his fans that he's coming through with a brand new album. 

The 35-year-old has seemingly been putting in a lot of work behind-the-scenes, ensuring that his announcement came as a complete surprise. The Kinection is coming at the end of this week and it will serve as Omarion's first new album in six years. 

Announcing the album with the release of his lead single "Involved", the veteran sets a sultry atmosphere with guest vocals from Wale, who comes in approximately three-minutes through. 

The track is five minutes long and it includes a writing credit from Anderson .Paak.

The album is coming soon, with features from T-Pain, Busy Signal, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep the lights low, I like this better
Can't nobody see me on this level
You can be my peace, girl, ride bÐµside me
I can guarantee it's gon' get bÐµtter for you

