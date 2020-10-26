Omarion Grabs Wale For New Album Cut "Mutual"

Omarion made a huge announcement this month, telling his fans that he's coming through with a brand new album.

The 35-year-old has seemingly been putting in a lot of work behind-the-scenes, ensuring that his announcement came as a complete surprise. The Kinection is coming at the end of this week and it will serve as Omarion's first new album in six years.

Announcing the album with the release of his lead single "Involved", the veteran sets a sultry atmosphere with guest vocals from Wale, who comes in approximately three-minutes through.

The track is five minutes long and it includes a writing credit from Anderson .Paak.

The album is coming soon, with features from T-Pain, Busy Signal, and more.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep the lights low, I like this better

Can't nobody see me on this level

You can be my peace, girl, ride bÐµside me

I can guarantee it's gon' get bÐµtter for you