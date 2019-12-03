While the announcement of the 2020 leg of "The Millennium Tour" should have solely been an occasion for celebration, it was largely discussed for sparking drama. After it was revealed Apryl Jones, Omarion's baby mama, was dating his former B2K bandmate Fizz, people were dying to see Omarion's reaction. Rather than ranting about this betrayal, he kept his cool. His only retaliation was sharing the lineup for "The Millennium Tour" on Fizz's birthday, even though B2K was not included. Omarion will be going on an extensive North American run alongside Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie and Pretty Ricky. Meanwhile, Fizz will be missing out on this stream of revenue, which will likely be sizable considering the nostalgia for early 2000's R&B.

The performers are now trying to change the narrative surrounding the tour from pettiness to joyfulness. Omarion shared a video on Instagram of him lounging by his pool and FaceTiming his tourmates to get fans pumped up. The artists play on their tour's throwback theme by re-creating Budweiser's "Wazzup?" commercial that aired from 1999 to 2002. The bit was intended to inform fans that pre-sale for the tour starts this Thursday at 10 AM and that they could save $5 if they use the code "PARTY". Omarion also revealed that more cities will soon be announced.

Are you gonna catch "The Millennium Tour"?