As the year comes to a close it's fair to say that Omarion has been talked about more in the last few months than he has for most of 2019. The B2K member was quite a topic of conversation when his ex and mother of his children Apryl Jones began dating his former group-member Lil Fizz and Omarion's silence on the matter was both respected and questioned. Finally when he spoke out about his exe's coupling, he made it clear that he really doesn't care. “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though,” he said.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In the new year, fans can look forward to Omarion paying a visit to a city near them as he's hitting the road for "The Millennium Tour" (he announced the news on Lil Fizz's birthday) that will see him performing with Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Sammie and Pretty Ricky. In light of all to come for 2020, Omarion has taken to Instagram to drop off a few words of wisdom next to a photo of himself showcasing his fit frame.

"WE DO NOT HAVE WEAKNESSES. ONLY OPPORTUNITIES TO BE BETTER. I’mmmm Too sexy for my shirt. 🤣😭. #tuesdaydrip💦 🙌🏾⚡️🔮," he wrote.