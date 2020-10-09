Omarion Doesn't Want To Get Too "Involved"

Omarion's been kind of quiet for six years.

The singer's last album was 2014's Sex Playlist but he's looking to make a return with The Kinection, the new album he announced today.

The album is set to feature appearances from dancehall artist Busy Signal, Wale, T-Pain, and Ghostface Killah but Omarion is more than capable of handling vocal duties on his own in the first single from the forthcoming album, "Involved."

He receives a watery beat from Miami producer Smash David, who is responsible for hits with artists like Khalid and XXXTentacion.

If "Involved" is any indication of what the singer's got in store for fans with The Kinection, he's poised to make his return to the game without missing a step.

Check out "Involved" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Will you be checking for The Kinection when it drops on October 30?

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no issue

I don't miss you

Kinda simple

But it's meant to

Yeah that's old news

Let me show you

Out of mind, out of sight

Like a plane that took flight