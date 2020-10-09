mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omarion Doesn't Want To Get Too "Involved"

Dre D.
October 09, 2020
Omarion Worldwide

Produced by Smash David

Omarion shares a new single from his upcoming album "The Kinection."


Omarion's been kind of quiet for six years.

The singer's last album was 2014's Sex Playlist but he's looking to make a return with The Kinection, the new album he announced today.

The album is set to feature appearances from dancehall artist Busy Signal, Wale, T-Pain, and Ghostface Killah but Omarion is more than capable of handling vocal duties on his own in the first single from the forthcoming album, "Involved."

He receives a watery beat from Miami producer Smash David, who is responsible for hits with artists like Khalid and XXXTentacion.

If "Involved" is any indication of what the singer's got in store for fans with The Kinection, he's poised to make his return to the game without missing a step.

Check out "Involved" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments. Will you be checking for The Kinection when it drops on October 30?

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no issue
I don't miss you
Kinda simple
But it's meant to
Yeah that's old news
Let me show you
Out of mind, out of sight
Like a plane that took flight

 

