Omarion Covers The Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends"

Hayley Hynes
January 30, 2022 14:31
Omarion/SpotifyOmarion/Spotify
Omarion/Spotify

With A Little Help From My Friends
Omarion

The "Post to Be" singer delivered a Poppin Mix and Soul Mix of The Beatles' hit song.


Omarion is kicking off 2022 with a tribute to The Beatles, covering their hit song "With A Little Help From My Friends," originally written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and sung by Ringo Starr, in two different styles – "Poppin" and "Soul."

The former is "filled with horns and organ riffs that bring out an energetic energy," as Urban Bridgez reports, while the latter "is an impressive, [smoothed-out] track," that plays on the 37-year-old's undeniable R&B talents; both versions were produced by Grammy-award winner Greg Curtis.


"Thank You @gregcurtis for making this sound so sweet and eargasmic," the "Post to Be" singer captioned a recent Instagram post, letting his followers know about his latest release in collaboration with Empire/Oro's Beatles Soul Series.

Which version of Omarion's "With A Little Help From My Friends" cover is your favourite? Check out both tracks below, and let us know in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics:

What do I do when my love is away?
Does it worry you to be alone?
How do I feel by the end of the day?
Are you sad because you're on your own? 

[Via]

Omarion new music new song cover the beatles With A Little Help From My Friends
