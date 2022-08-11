The feud between Omarion and the members of B2K has continued to blossom. The men had a huge falling out on social media after Omarion's Verzuz Battle with Mario, and they haven't publicly reconciled their differences since. Instead of putting an end to all their drama, the "Post to Be" singer revealed something that fans were never aware of.

During an interview with The Shade Room, Omarion was asked about a moment that took place prior to the Millennium Tour. "We saw that your team charged the guys to talk to you, and their team paid a couple thousand dollars just to have a conversation," the reporter asked. With a serious face, the father of two responded, "Yes."

Eager to know his reasoning behind doing so, the interviewer asked him to elaborate. "It was really, truly a measure of seriousness and business," said the 37-year-old. He then referenced their upcoming docuseries by stating, "You can see several photos of us in the past trying to get ourselves together and do another tour."

Essentially, Omarion didn't want to waste his time, adding, "I was like, 'Yo, if this is serious, then okay. Let's put it on the line for real.'"

In other news regarding the Inglewood native, he graced this month's cover of Hello Beautifuland talked about his issues with being in the industry. “One day people love you, and then the next people, people hate you," he stated. "One day, ‘he’s the greatest performer!’ And the next day it’s like, ‘Oh he can’t sing!’ like 22 years of work just goes away. So to be able to continue to focus on the purpose and the intent of why I’m even here and the legacy I’m creating has kept my joy intact."