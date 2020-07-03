He just wanted to congratulate businesswoman Erika James for becoming Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania's first Black and woman dean, but an Instagram user wouldn't let Omari Hardwick be great. The Power actor took to his Instagram to post a lengthy inspirational message in the caption of a photo of Erika James when a user commented, "You asking do we value us?? Meanwhile you choose a white woman. Smh. I can never take u type of guys serious.”



Dominik Bindl / Stringer / Getty Images

Omari Hardick, who regularly defends his marriage to Jennifer Pfautch, clapped back something fierce. “I am not asking anything. As I stated… it is a rhetorical question we are all in the process of," the actor replied. "Whether that process is on the questioning side or the asking side. I will never answer that question from a person who proves my point in asking it with your disgraceful comment. You know nooothing about Jae nor my kids. I would NEVER disrespect your significant other or your kids. So watch your mouth in disrespecting mine a). b) This entire post of course consistent with me…proves how much i value black people, black women, black men, mySELF. A person’s life/journey mate (which if done right… has god in that choice equally) has nothing to do with that person’s value of themselves & the people that person’s culture/race.”

He added, "Meanwhile....i know not to ever send anyone i care about to you for your craft used in being a nurse. And I see you follow me. So lemme add....i equally don't trust sh*t you say. So we're even. Yet sooo not. Please unfollow me." Swipe below to read through the exchange in full.