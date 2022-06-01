While Power may have wrapped up its sixth and final season back in early 2020, the show's pop culture impact still garners interest and spinoffs to this day. Today, that comes in the form of the show's leading star Omari Hardwick, who played James "Ghost" St. Patrick, speaking about his financial troubles, despite the show's success. It was his big break into the mainstream, but he recently spoke to The Pivot podcast about how much he made in the show's run.

Hardwick said he made $150,000 dollars per episode. Compared to Sam Heugh's $100,000 per episode, frontman of fellow Starz show Outlander, this seems like quite the paycheck. However, when compared to other leading roles, Hardwick's frustration is more understandable. For example, Jeremy Strong, who has one of the leading roles on HBO's Succession, makes between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Omari Hardwick and costars Lela Loren and Naturi Naughton attend the "Power" Final Season World Premiere, 2019 - Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never," said Hardwick. "Period. It's happening now, finally.”

Even by its final season, Hardwick said he never got the salary he wanted on Power. However, the star also said that he never felt like he made it until landing the lead role on Power, co-created and executive produced by rapper 50 Cent. Hardwick even spoke on owing 50 Cent money and how he needed 50's help in the summers between the first and second season.

“I think he forever just really really respects the shit out of me for that, we just not taught that in our community," explained Hardwick after recounting when he paid 50 back. "So for me to give it back to 50 with interest, I was just so proud to be able to do that... It was absolutely given in a way of, like, you know take care of the family bro, use that.”

50 Cent and Omari Hardwick at the Starz section of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 2019 - Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hardwick has more projects on the way to look forward to. He was recently cast in Paramount's upcoming Fantasy Football film by the NFL and EA Sports along with Kelly Rowland. When it comes to the Power universe, 50 Cent recently said he is trying to buy the rights to his shows from Starz, which includes spinoffs like this year's Power Book IV: Force. Whether Hardwick returns to the Power universe or continues a new phase of his career, we hope he gets the bag he deserves.

You can check out The Pivot's full episode with Omari Hardwick below.

