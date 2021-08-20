Over the years, we've seen fans cross the line when it comes to their interactions with celebrities, and a man is claiming he needs a restraining order against Omar Epps. Back in March, a 36-year-old man who has not been named in reports filed for a restraining order against the Love & Basketball actor. The Blast calls the allegations against Epps "wild" as they include accusations that Epps broke into the man's jail cell and "sat on his lap while in custody."

Epps would have ignored this case, however, his attorney believed it was necessary to respond and they both want the petition thrown out. The acclaimed actor has stated that he doesn't even know his accuser and believes that the man suffers from mental illness.



Tibrina Hobson / Stringer / Getty Images

“(The man) is a complete stranger to me. I have never met him. I have never spoken to him. I have never had any direct or indirect contact with him. I have never previously written about him. I had never even heard of (him) until I was served with his application for a restraining order,” the actor reportedly said. “I have no intention or desire whatsoever to make contact with, associate with, or communicate with (him) in any way. I am a fairly visible public figure, and mostly known for my work as an actor. I believe (the man) may know of me only because of my professional work.”

The man's application for a temporary order was reportedly denied, but another hearing is slated for this week. Epps's attorney reiterated that the actor has no idea who this person is and the "allegations of wrongdoing against Mr. Epps are entirely imagined and categorically false."

A judge will see to the matter in the coming days, but it is expected for the restraining order petition to be tossed.

[via]