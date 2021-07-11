Omar Apollo Shares New Single "Go Away"

The last release from Indiana-bred artist Omar Apollo was 2020's Apolonio. The album served as his debut project and featured appearances from Ruel and DMV bred entertainer Kali Uchis. He preceded the EP with the singles "Stayback," "Kamikaze," "Dos Uno Nueve (219)," and "What U Around."

In his first release since welcoming his debut project, Omar taps into his producing bag with "Go Away." The track, which is co-produced by Omar himself, Carter Lang and Chromeo, faces a transient romance. The euphoric new single shows the multi-hyphenate yearning for the love of a partner over a groovy beat packed with synth instruments. The innovative single shows off his skill for combining elements of R&B, funk, and psychedelic pop.

Alongside the track, he also debuted a visual to complement the new single. The beautiful visual is directed by Jenna Marsh and it presents imagery of flowers blooming, Omar prancing around a campfire, and relaxing in a greenhouse. Check out Omar Apollo's music video to "Go Away" below and let us know how you feel about the new track down below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you saw me every mornin’ would you feel less important

Is that too much of forcing

Cause I don’t wanna be much

I love the way that we touch