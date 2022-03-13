Omar Apollo Shares Moody New Single, "Killing Me"

Omar Apollo's sophomore album, IVORY, is due out next month via Warner Records, and ahead of that, the 24-year-old singer has shared a handful of singles with us to set the tone for his upcoming work.

After linking up with Daniel Caesar on "Invincible," the Mexican-American shared a solo single on Friday called "Killing Me," which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

"Love me like I'm gonna die / F*ck me like you fantasize / Touch me like you know you provide to / Ain't one to lie to / Just one to slide through, oh," his sweet voice croons on the pre-chorus.

As The Fader reports, IVORY will arrive on April 8th, and in the same month, Apollo is set to head out on tour, kicking off on April 5th in Portland, Oregan, and eventually taking him overseas to Europe this summer, where he'll perform in Madrid, Barcelona, and finally, London on June 16th to wrap things up.

Stream "Killing Me" – the moodiest single from Omar Apollo's upcoming project so far – below, and let us know if you're looking forward to the Indiana native's IVORY album in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Love me like I'm gonna die

F*ck me like you fantasize

Touch me like you know you provide to

Ain't one to lie to

Just one to slide through, oh

[Via]