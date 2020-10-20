Omar Apollo Releases New Project "Apolonio"

Omar Apollo has carved his own lane in R&B with tones of nostalgia sprinkled throughout. He brings elements of soul and R&B together for his own unique strain of music. Over the years, he's only experimented further. The singer returned this weekend with his latest body of work Apolonia in its entirety. Building the anticipation for the project with songs like "Want U Round" ft. Ruel, "Dos Uno Nueve," and "Kamikaze," the singer's latest body of work showcases his growth as a songwriter and artist with dreamy soundscapes and smooth melodies. Aside from Ruel, Omar Apollo also enlists the help of Kali Uchis who assists on "Hey Boy."

Check out Omar Apollo's latest project, Apolonio below, and sound off in the comments with your favorite song.