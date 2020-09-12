mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omar Apollo Provides Plenty Of Vibes With "Kamikaze"

Alexander Cole
September 12, 2020 14:25
Image via Omar Apollo

Kamikaze
Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo's new track "Kamikaze" will make you feel nostalgic.


Omar Apollo has been a unique voice in the r&b space as of late and fans are loving his output, so far. The 23-year-old labels himself as a singer-songwriter and his lyrics have been able to captivate people's attention. This is especially true with his brand new track "Kamikaze" which has a melodic and nostalgic feel to it all. In a press release, Apollo spoke on the song and what he was trying to convey.

"'Kamikaze' is a song that taps into my old emotions, taking it back to when I was younger," Apollo said. "When I made “Kamikaze” I was reminiscing on how I used to feel for someone and realizing those feelings are lost and we’re left with nothing. It feels good to hold on to the memories without the feelings it gave me."

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't rÐµally know you was freaky though
Ass round like cheerios
And you got a lil’ vimeo
What's thÐµ password? You just froze
Don't you got enough material?
Say you gotta go, vamonos

Omar Apollo
