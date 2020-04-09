Omar Apollo Gets Funky On Kenny Beats Produced "Imagine U"

One of the most exciting young artists out right now, Omar Apollo has just released his brand new single, which is co-produced by Kenny Beats.

"Imagine U" is the latest release from the Indiana-raised artist. The three-minute-long display is equal parts funky and chill, offering a very diverse listen for fans of the rising star. The track is about heartbreak and, according to Apollo, the theme came to him quickly.

"I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music," said Apollo about the record. "The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what's missing in a lot of music nowadays. There’s a guitar part I played that’s pitched up as soon as the song starts that I love and when I first made the song that part was all I had. I was obsessed with it—I kept playing it on loop cause it felt so good to me. I was listening to a lot of Daft Punk at the time so I was really inspired by those themes."

Listen to the new Omar Apollo song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sometimes you touch me on my face, I wish you could've never left me

You're breaking up, my phone on two percent but you're not too far from me

And sometimes when you're walkin' by

I'll tell you "I want you, I'll call you, I'll call you"