mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omar Apollo & The Neptunes Connect For "Tamagotchi"

Aron A.
March 24, 2022 13:48
122 Views
30
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Tamagotchi
Omar Apollo
Produced by The Neptunes

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
65% (5)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Omar Apollo unloads a new single ahead of his new project, "Ivory."


Omar Apollo is revving up for the release of his forthcoming project, Ivory, which is due out on April 8th. The singer has continued to deliver a slew of incredible singles in the lead up to the project's release including "Invincible" ft. Daniel Caesar, and "Bad Life" ft. Kali Uchis. However, there's even more starpower attached to the tracklist, specifically on his latest song, "Tamagatchi," which boasts production from Pharrell Williams and Chad Huge, otherwise known as The Neptunes.

"I was just compromising and it started not being my vision and I kinda had to be the bad guy and I didn’t like that pressure and I’m not a very confrontational person,” he told Apple Music about collaborating with other artists on his new project. “Now I am. But before naturally I’m just not.”

Quotable Lyrics
Sound like Pavarotti
Bitch, my bag Céline (Céline)
You can't get it off me (Off me)
Bitch, this not my scene

Omar Apollo The Neptunes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Omar Apollo & The Neptunes Connect For "Tamagotchi"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject