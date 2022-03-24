Omar Apollo & The Neptunes Connect For "Tamagotchi"

Omar Apollo is revving up for the release of his forthcoming project, Ivory, which is due out on April 8th. The singer has continued to deliver a slew of incredible singles in the lead up to the project's release including "Invincible" ft. Daniel Caesar, and "Bad Life" ft. Kali Uchis. However, there's even more starpower attached to the tracklist, specifically on his latest song, "Tamagatchi," which boasts production from Pharrell Williams and Chad Huge, otherwise known as The Neptunes.

"I was just compromising and it started not being my vision and I kinda had to be the bad guy and I didn’t like that pressure and I’m not a very confrontational person,” he told Apple Music about collaborating with other artists on his new project. “Now I am. But before naturally I’m just not.”

Quotable Lyrics

Sound like Pavarotti

Bitch, my bag Céline (Céline)

You can't get it off me (Off me)

Bitch, this not my scene

