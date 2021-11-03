Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"

Will autumn in full swing and winter just around the corner, summer jams are ushered out and deeper, more emotional songs are ushered in.

Following up their 2020 collab, "Hey Boy," Apolonio singer Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis reunite for a heartfelt single, "Bad Life."

Produced by Teo Halm, "Bad Life" finds Apollo singing over gentle chords and Uchis harmonies.

Kyle Mickelson

Reminiscent of Blonde-era Frank Ocean, Apollo pours it all out on "Bad Life." Diving into the pain of giving his all in a relationship, and not getting anything back, Apollo channels his emotions into sharp lyrics that are delivered beautifully throughout the track.

"It's a song about being resentful towards somebody," Apollo said in a statement about "Bad Life." "Wanting them to have 'bad life' with whoever they're with now."

A combination of warm sounds and cold lyrics, "Bad Life" is a modern tale of love, and what happens when it all goes bad.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I feel it deeper and stronger

It won't be much longer

'Til you see for yourself

That's a bad life you're living