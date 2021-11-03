mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"

Taylor McCloud
November 03, 2021 16:05
840 Views
12
0
Warner RecordsWarner Records
Warner Records

Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"
Omar Apollo Feat. Kali Uchis

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
35% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The 23-year-old laments about giving his all in a relationship, and getting nothing in return.


Will autumn in full swing and winter just around the corner, summer jams are ushered out and deeper, more emotional songs are ushered in. 

Following up their 2020 collab, "Hey Boy," Apolonio singer Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis reunite for a heartfelt single, "Bad Life." 

Produced by Teo Halm, "Bad Life" finds Apollo singing over gentle chords and Uchis harmonies.

Kyle Mickelson

Reminiscent of Blonde-era Frank Ocean, Apollo pours it all out on "Bad Life." Diving into the pain of giving his all in a relationship, and not getting anything back, Apollo channels his emotions into sharp lyrics that are delivered beautifully throughout the track. 

"It's a song about being resentful towards somebody," Apollo said in a statement about "Bad Life." "Wanting them to have 'bad life' with whoever they're with now." 

A combination of warm sounds and cold lyrics, "Bad Life" is a modern tale of love, and what happens when it all goes bad. 

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause I feel it deeper and stronger
It won't be much longer
'Til you see for yourself
That's a bad life you're living

Omar Apollo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  840
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Omar Apollo Kali Uchis new song new track new single new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis Team Up On "Bad Life"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject