It is true that Simone Biles has stolen attention from the Tokyo Olympics after announcing her departure, but that isn't the only controversy plaguing the global competition. There are growing concerns regarding the quick-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19, discussions about the banning of larger swimming caps for people with certain *thicker* hair types ran rampant, Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended over marijuana use, the director of the opening ceremony was fired over past jokes about the Holocaust, cardboard beds were implemented to keep Olympians from having sex with one another, and on Friday (July 30), it was reported that Germany's cycling coach Patrick Moster was booted due to racist remarks.

During the men's road time trial event this week, Moster was seen and heard on video yelling the remarks at his cyclist as a way of encouraging him to go faster. The derogatory term was referencing other cyclists from North African countries Algeria and Eritrea.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation made the decision to send Moster back home and later, the coach denied being racist. He apologized for his words but insisted it was something that happened as tempers were running high.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate," Moster reportedly said. "I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies." Check out the Olympics moment below.

