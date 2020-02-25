The Olympic Committee's high-ranking member Dick Pound announced the 2020 Tokyo might get pushed back following Coronavirus scares. As the illness spreads across the world, Dick Pound said that if Tokyo becomes too dangerous, the summer Olympics will have to be canceled before it's rescheduled. “In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?’” He told AP.



Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Despite the possibilities of the Olympics being canceled, Pound explained that their final decision will be based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the UN. But at this point, it seems like all systems are a go. "All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation," he said. Tokyo has until the end

The possibilities of the Olympics being canceled were shocking enough but by now, you know how the internet works. Dick Pound began trending on Twitter, not because of the news, but because of his name itself. I mean, I'll let the tweets speak for themselves below but as Al Shipley put it, "guys like Dick Pound and Dick Wolf had every opportunity in life to go by Richard or Rick, they know what they're doing."

