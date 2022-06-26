On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that has angered much of the country. Biden has deferred the blame to Trump for the decision, while many celebrities have used their soapboxes to speak out against the ruling. Now, Olivia Rodrigo has joined the chorus of dissent.

On Saturday, Rodrigo was performing at Glastonbury, and she decided to dedicate a song to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to revoke abortion as a right. Fittingly, the song was Lily Allen's 2009 single, "F**k You."

Rodrigo brought Allen on stage, saying, "Someone that I absolutely adore is here today." The song, originally written about Former President George W. Bush, was repurposed to be directed at the five Supreme Court Justices who ruled against Roe: Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh. Rodrigo listed their names before singing the protest anthem.

Rodrigo noted her mixed emotions about her performance on Saturday. "It is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing the stage with Lily which is the biggest dream come true ever," she told the crowd. "But I’m also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday. The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion and other basic human rights. And I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

She continued by articulating a sentiment held by many after the SCOTUS ruling: "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that, at the end of the day, they don’t give a s**t about freedom."

Watch the performance below.

[via]