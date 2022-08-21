Olivia Rodrigo is a busy person. She had one of the biggest albums of 2021 with Sour, a pop-punk project which featured the smash hits "drivers license," "deja vu," and "Good 4 U." She's been touring the project, and has also been a part of the popular show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

It seems this busy schedule isn't ideal for a budding relationship. According to Us Weekly, Rodrigo and her boyfriend DJ Zack Bia have broken up after six months of dating. The two started seeing each other back in February, when their interactions at a Super Bowl party ignited rumors that they were coupling up.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It seems all good things aren't meant to last. "Their relationship sort of fizzled," an inside source told Us. "They were casually dating but haven't spent time together in a while." Apparently, however, things ended relatively smoothly. "There were no issues– they both have different work schedules and different friend groups," said the source.

The couple never publicly confirmed their relationship, but were repeatedly seen together, occasionally kissing and cuddling. Back in June, People magazine had been told that the two "really like each other" by a source close to the couple.

Rodrigo had been dating Adam Faze, a 25-year-old music video producer, just before she and Bia met. There didn't appear to be any overlap, however, as a source told People that Faze and Rodrigo had "been over for a bit" by the time she and Bia linked.

Before both relationships, the singer had been rumored to be in a love triangle between her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. The turmoil from the relationship reportedly led to the song "drivers license."

