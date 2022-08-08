Grease actress and “Physical” singer Olivia Newton-John has passed away at 73, her family revealed earlier today (August 8).

The Hollywood icon died “at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family friends,” according to an announcement shared via Newton-John’s social media accounts. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” husband John Easterling added.





The UK native had spent the last 30 years battling breast cancer, which her widower has recognized as a symbol of triumph and hope for her followers as they cheered her on throughout her journey.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plans medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In liver of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”





One of the late star’s most popular on-screen roles took place when she acted opposite John Travolta in Grease. After hearing about her death, the New Jersey native shared a heartfelt tribute on his own on Instagram, writing, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.”

“Your impact was incredible,” he went on. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in 2012 — Mike Coppola/Getty Images

