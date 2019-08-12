It appears Lori Laughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, has some harsh feelings about the media and their “sources” following her recent college scandal. On Sunday, the daughter of Lori Laughlin decided to make her first public statement since her USC scandal by jumping on IG and giving two middle fingers to several media sites, which she captioned with hashtags.

“@dailymail @starmagazine @people @perezhilton @everyothermediaoutlet #close #source #says” she wrote along with her posing with two middle fingers in the air. Most of the sites she listed appear to have broken exclusive stories about her in the recent months, which include everything from that she was dropped from her sorority to she's no longer attending USC.

This is the first time Olivia Jade has addressed the college bribery scandal since it broke earlier this year. And as previously reported, her mother and her father, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently fighting the charges that were brought against them as a result.

Check out Olivia’s first post since the scandal broke (below) and sound off in the comments.