All love must end, and now Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been forced to face this hard truth. The couple is ending things after dating for a few months.

It seems like their relationship came to a close for the fairly simple reason that neither party wanted to be in a relationship. According to a source close to the couple who spoke with Us Weekly, they "enjoyed spending time together" but didn't want to be committed to one another. Giannulli is "single and having fun," said the source, who added that she's "living it up" with her friends. Elordi, meanwhile, is apparently "completely focused" on his acting career.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Elordi is famous for his role in the smash hit TV show Euphoria, in which he plays Nate Jacobs. You might know Olivia Jade Giannulli from her YouTube presence, her famous parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, or her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Jade posed on a rowing machine for part of her application to USC with the implication that she was a competitive rower. She was not, and her parents allegedly payed $500,000 to a rowing coach at the school to list her as a rowing prospect for the university, enabling her admission. Jade later went on to say that she didn't really like college, and "fully knew" about the bribing her parents were doing.

Elordi and Giannulli apparently "hung out earlier this summer," but have no intention of dating. Their relationship first became public last year when they were spotted getting coffee together in LA.

