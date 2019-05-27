Olivia Jade "Fully Knew" About Her Parents Bribes To USC

The college admission scandal has been one of the biggest controversies of the year. Lori Loughlin, a.k.a. Aunt Becky, bribed USC into letting her daughter into their school. It's not all that surprising but it definitely showcased how privilege is often taken for granted by the children of the wealthy. And while the rest of the world was surprised to find Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannuli, were involved in this scandal, it seems like so was Jade.



Sources close to Olivia Jade Giannuli revealed that while she was fully aware of what her parents were doing, she was caught off guard because she apparently didn't see the harm. “Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud after allegedly coughing up $500K in bribes to the University of South California while their daughters, Olivia and Bella, were part of the university's crew team. Apparently, it took the feds to sweep in for Olivia to understand the severity of the scandal. “She now knows that this is very serious and has been calling her mom and dad every day to check in and see what is the latest with the upcoming court dates," the source said. “Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her."