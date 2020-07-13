Olivia Culpo has been making moves as both a model and influencer over the last few years. Perhaps her greatest successes have come from her appearances in various Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issues over the years. In fact, Culpo has been in the magazine three years running, and today, she revealed that she would be gracing the cover of the magazine.

As you can see in the post below, Culpo is absolutely stunning on the cover as she sports a white bikini and clear jacket. Culpo went on to say what an honor this was and how she's been planning for this for a long time.

Per Culpo:

"It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women. The second swipe here is a vision board I made about 4 years ago before I had ever even shot for sports illustrated. I cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book I bought and glued my face on it 😂 I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me. To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want."

Culpo will also be on the cover with the likes of Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock.