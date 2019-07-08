Olivia Culpo has been known to be a big fan of dating football players as she was in a longterm relationship with Danny Amendola of the Detroit Lions. Last Fall, the two broke up after it was revealed that Culpo wanted to get married but Amendola wasn't interested. Since then, Culpo was spotted flirting back and forth on Instagram with Christian McCaffrey who is a running back on the Carolina Panthers. Last week, we reported that the two had been spotted together and now, it appears as though they're already going on vacation together.

Thanks to some Instagram stories via TMZ, it was revealed that Culpo and McCaffrey are hanging out in Cabo, Mexico along with their friends Kristen Louelle and Tyler Gaffney. Gaffney used to play in the NFL and played for teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots. McCaffrey and Gaffney seemed to have a ton of fun on stage when they took off their shirts for a crowd of adoring women.

Despite being on vacation together, there is no indication as to whether or not their relationship is official or not. Then again, whenever you go on vacation with someone, there's always a good chance that you care about that person on some level.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Amendola has completely moved on from Culpo and has started talking to other women.