Oliver El-Khatib Sneaks New Drake Into His "EL-KUUMBA" Tape

Mitch Findlay
December 24, 2019 09:15
EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL 1
Oliver El-Khatib

Close out the year with some OVO Sounds.


Last night, the masses were surprised by some new Drake music, with the Champagne Papi opting to close out the year on the slopes. The UK-inspired song, titled "War," arrived as part of OVO Sounds very own Oliver El-Khatib, known to some as Drizzy's manager. With years of practice honing his skills on Beats 1, El-Khatib has officially come through with a "tape" of sorts, though unconventional in its delivery. The fifty-minute EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL 1 was released exclusively on SoundCloud in one uninterrupted package, a mix of previously released and exclusive new material.

Aside from Drizzy's confident "War," which finds him adding another accent to the arsenal, EL-KUUMBA also features Roddy Ricch's "The Box," Lil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle," and plenty more. As there is currently no way of discerning which tracks are included, we can only recommend throwing it on and letting the experience unfold. If you're strictly looking for "War," check it out right here

Oliver El-Khatib ovo Drake
