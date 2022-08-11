There was a time in 2019 when it was impossible not to hear "Old Town Road." The massive hit broke records all over the place, becoming the most-certified song in RIAA history, going 14-times platinum. Nas X released seemingly countless remixes of the song, and artists all over the industry were eager to help out.

Now, the song's music video has reached another milestone, breaking one billion views on YouTube yesterday. According to kworb.net, it is the 322nd music video ever to hit the number. Lil Nas X celebrated the event on Twitter, posting a picture of a woman with a shirt that reads, "Old b***hes winning," and writing, "We did it!"

Other versions of the song on YouTube have racked up quite the view count. All of the "Old Town Road" videos on the rapper's channel total about 2.4 billion views combined. The "Official Movie" has about 648 million views, and the audio version of the Billy Ray Cyrus remix has 580 million plays.

Lil Nas X has proven himself to be far more than a one-hit-wonder, however. Last year, Nas X released the tremendously successful album Montero, which included the hit single of the same name as well as "Industry Baby." Lil Nas now leads the 2022 MTV VMA nominations, tied with his collaborator Jack Harlow as well as Kendrick Lamar. The rapper also recently released the single "Late To Da Party (F*ck BET)," which featured YoungBoy Never Broke Again and referenced BET snubbing Nas X for its award show. The organization tried to cover for themselves, saying that they "will always rock with Lil Nas X."

