With the summer coming to an end, YouTube has come through to drop off its top songs of the season and by no surprise, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" sits at number one - but only in the United States. Considering Lil Nas' Billboard success where he sat at number one with the longest-running single in history, unfortunately, it didn't give him the shining spot for worldwide recognition on YouTube.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Variety, when it comes to the global songs of the summer Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" took the number one spot. While Lil Nas' U.S. streams were upwards of 290 million views, Shawna and Camila's video streams have pulled in over 500 million views. Lil Nas' Billboard placement was also recently dethroned by Billie Eilish when her beloved single "Bad Guy" made it to #1. "Congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!" Lil Nas said of her success.

Peep the full YouTube Songs of the Summer list below.

US Songs of the Summer

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Chris Brown – No Guidance ft. Drake

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

DaBaby – Suge (Yea Yea)

NLE Choppa – Shotta Flow

Lil Tecca – Ransom

Polo G – POP OUT ft. Lil Tjay

Lizzo – Truth Hurts



Global Songs of the Summer

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Sech – Otro Trago ft. Darell

Daddy Yankee, Snow – Con Calma

ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Blackpink – Kill This Love

Pedro Capó, Farruko – Calma

Lunay – Soltera ft. Chris Jeday, Gaby Music