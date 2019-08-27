Lil Nas X is still topping lists.
With the summer coming to an end, YouTube has come through to drop off its top songs of the season and by no surprise, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" sits at number one - but only in the United States. Considering Lil Nas' Billboard success where he sat at number one with the longest-running single in history, unfortunately, it didn't give him the shining spot for worldwide recognition on YouTube.
According to Variety, when it comes to the global songs of the summer Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita" took the number one spot. While Lil Nas' U.S. streams were upwards of 290 million views, Shawna and Camila's video streams have pulled in over 500 million views. Lil Nas' Billboard placement was also recently dethroned by Billie Eilish when her beloved single "Bad Guy" made it to #1. "Congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!!" Lil Nas said of her success.
Peep the full YouTube Songs of the Summer list below.
US Songs of the Summer
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Chris Brown – No Guidance ft. Drake
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
DaBaby – Suge (Yea Yea)
NLE Choppa – Shotta Flow
Lil Tecca – Ransom
Polo G – POP OUT ft. Lil Tjay
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Global Songs of the Summer
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Sech – Otro Trago ft. Darell
Daddy Yankee, Snow – Con Calma
ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Blackpink – Kill This Love
Pedro Capó, Farruko – Calma
Lunay – Soltera ft. Chris Jeday, Gaby Music