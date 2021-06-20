Old Man Saxon Unveils New Project "Rothkos, Chicken, and Waffles"

While most televised talent competitions are typically cringeworthy, at best, Netflix's Rhythm + Flow was a surprising breath of fresh air. T.I., Chance The Rapper, and Cardi B served as the show's hosts while introducing a slew of young talent. Of course, the Grammy-nominated D Smoke ended up winning the competition with his incredible final performance. However, some of the budding talent introduced on the show are still applying pressure.

Old Man Saxon remains the most notable, and unique, MC on the show, and his recent releases have been just as solid as his performances. This week, he returned with his new project, Rothkos, Chicken, and Waffles. Saxon's displays his high level of lyricism across the 11-song project which boasts features from Luke Strand and Baby Luck.

Peep the project below.