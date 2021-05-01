Ola Runt Unleashes New Project "Atlanta's Most Wanted"

Ola Runt's legal issues have transformed him into a mythical street figure who has managed to keep the game in a chokehold, despite being behind bars. The rapper's maintained a strong momentum over the months since Harder 2 Kill in 2020. On Friday, he unleashed his latest body of work, Atlanta's Most Wanted. The project is stacked with 16 songs with appearances from artists like Lil Xan, Woo Da Savage, VL Deck, Nefew, and 24LeftEye. On the production side of things, Ola Runt locks in with Hollo, Earl On The Beat, Bankroll GotIt, and more.

The rapper has been on a roll and we're excited to hear what else he has up his sleeve this year. Check the latest project from the budding Atlanta star below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.