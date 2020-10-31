mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ola Runt Drops Off Brand New Project "Harder 2 Kill"

Aron A.
October 31, 2020 16:31
Harder 2 Kill
Ola Runt

Ola Runt is charged up on his new project "Harder 2 Kill" ft. Marlo & Woo Da Savage.


As the streets call for Ola Runt's freedom, the rapper, who was once rumored to be signed to Gucci Mane, is taking a similar approach to the Atlanta legend. Ola released his latest project, Harder 2 Kill earlier this week while he currently remains locked up. The rapper's new project includes 15 songs in total with a few singles that were released in the months leading up to Harder 2 Kill. Though he holds down the majority of his project on his own, the rapper does enlist a few names for assistance on the tracklist. Woo Da Savage appears on "No Face No Case" while Ola unleashes a posthumous collaboration with Marlo who was shot and killed in Atlanta earlier this year.

Check out Ola Runt's new project below. 

