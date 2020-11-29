Ola Runt Delivers Straight Heat On New Track "Thanksgiving Massacre"

Atlanta rapper Ola Runt has been steadily making some noise in the music world as of late and it is easy to see why. His lyrics are filled with imagery and he has no issue when it comes to offering up some violent bars that make you think twice about potentially crossing him. On his brand new single "Thanksgiving Massacre," Ola Runt brings that same energy and then some with a track that certainly brings some murderous vibes.

Upon listening to the track, you can immediately hear some skeletal production that features some booming 808s, rattling hi-hats, and some spooky synths in the background. This all takes place while Ola Runt delivers some vicious bars that will send a shiver down your spine. If you're looking for something that will put you in the zone, this is definitely the track for that.

Quotable Lyrics:

I gave my lawyer 50, don't let him indict me

Bag on his head with no paper trail

My n**** need commissaries so I just pay the jail

Free my n**** heavy D he had me taking mail