Ola Runt Delivers Haunting "Wayne Perry" Single

Ola Runt has been one of the hottest rappers setting the underground ablaze. Buzzing from the depths of Atlanta's trap scene, he's garnered praise from Gucci Mane who, at one point, many thought he was signed to. That wasn't the case, though it didn't hinder him from continuing to buzz heavily in the streets. This year, he released two projects, Mama Tried and Beggin For A Body, months apart from each other.

Even after dropping two projects, the vault has more to unload. This past weekend, he dropped off his latest single, "Wayne Perry." It's an eerie trap banger that details murder and homicide with the detail of a horror flick. "I just caught a body, call me Wayne Perry," he raps on the hook, in reference to the Washington, DC hitman.

Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Harry Potter, I slide with the broom

Bitch from New Orleans, she play with that woo

I'm in Cali, smokin' runts in the booth

