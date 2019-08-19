On Monday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced that senior transfer Jalen Hurts (from Alabama) will be the team's starting quarterback for its season opener.

Hurts, who was 26-2 in his Crimson Tide career, joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a graduate transfer this offseason after Tua took his starting job. The Houston-area product competed this offseason with redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler for the job.

Quarterbacks transferring is just a part of college football nowadays. As Saban told USA TODAY Sports: “Not necessarily the best thing for Alabama, but it was definitely the best thing for Jalen to have the opportunity to do what he’s doing.”

Hurts isn’t the only one transferring to a big time program though. Former Georgia QB, Justin Fields, is now at Ohio State University, and he too was named starter earlier today for the season opener.