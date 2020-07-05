As reported by CBS News, two police officers in Oklahoma have been charged with murder. The officers, Joshua Taylor, 26, and Brandon Dingman, 34, worked for the Wilson Police force. They are accused of using their stun guns more than 50 times on 28-year-old Jared Lakey, killing him. Each officer was charged with second-degree murder.

Court documents state that the two officers used their stun guns on Lakey over 50 times, "which greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances," and was a "substantial factor" in Lakey's passing. The officers ran into Lakey after responding to a 911 call about someone acting disorderly. Allegedly, Lakey would not listen to the officer's commands which angered them to the point of using their stun guns. A deputy responded to the incident after Lakey had been stunned, taking him into custody. Soon after, Lakey stopped breathing and was reported as unresponsive. Lakey was then rushed to the hospital.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for Taylor and Dingman, and they turned themselves in. The officers were each given a $250,000 bond, and have since been released.