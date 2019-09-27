Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti held a press conference on Thursday, during which he addressed the future of the franchise as well as the recent comments made by Kevin Durant.

In case you missed it, Durant had nothing nice to say about OKC during his wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, and he was particularly critical of the way fans reacted to his decision to sign with Golden State. In short, KD said he will "never be attached to that city," and said he doesn't trust anybody there.

Presti was asked about those comments during his press conference, but he had nothing but positive things to say.

“If there is anything that Kevin Durant ever, ever needed from me or from anyone here, it would be a moment’s notice for that to happen. He was 19 when he came into the NBA, I was 29. We both went through a lot of changes together, and I have nothing but positive things to say about him and his tenure here.” "I would always be there if he needed anything from me, and I truthfully believe ... it would be reciprocated, as well," Presti said of Durant.

Durant explained to the WSJ that he initially hoped to return to be part of the community and organization. However, his opinion about OKC has changed drastically in the three years since he left the team to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

In speaking about the events that unfolded in the summer of 2016, Durant noted, "People coming to my house and spray-painting on the for sale signs around my neighborhood," as well as, "People making videos in front of my house and burning my jerseys and calling me all types of crazy names."