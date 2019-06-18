OJ Simpson made a Twitter account recently and he's already out here doing the absolute most. Since being released from jail a couple of years ago, the former Buffalo Bills running back was living a pretty quiet life but now, it seems like he wants to be back in the spotlight again. Over the weekend, he explained how he never had an affair with Kris Jenner and now, it appears as though he's threatening parody accounts.

An account by the name of @KillerOJSimpson received a pretty harrowing DM from OJ himself, urging the parody account to shut down or he would get his lawyers after him.

“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!" OJ wrote. That's when the parody account replied with a thumbs up and knife emoji. OJ immediately hit back with that same knife emoji which was truly frightening.

The man posted the interaction to his Twitter account and received yet another threatening DM from Simpson. “Seen that video you posted about me. You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls–t. I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see bitch,” Simpson's account wrote back. He then hit the man back with another text that contained 16 knife emojis and the words "you next."

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not the DM's are real and OJ himself hasn't addressed the controversy on his Twitter page. If the messages are in fact real, he could be in violation of his parole.