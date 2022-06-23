Back in 1997, OJ Simpson was found liable for the death of Ron Goldman. Of course, during a criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted of murdering his wife Nicole as well as her new partner, Goldman. In the end, however, Simpson was sued for Goldman's death and he lost. This led to a massive settlement in which Simpson was forced to pay Ron's father Fred a sum of $33.5 million.

Over the years, Simpson has made payments here and there, however, just a few years ago, Goldman revealed that Simpson still owed him upwards of $57 million due to interest. This is a massive amount, and since that revelation in 2015, it appears as though Simpson still hasn't provided many payments.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Mr. Goldman has filed brand new legal documents, and he is looking to make $96 million from Simpson. The interest has gone up quite a bit and it seems as though Goldman wants his cash sooner rather than later. After all, Simpson is still making a living right now, and through the years, Goldman has waited long enough to get his money.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

