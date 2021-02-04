Since being released from prison in 2017, O.J. Simpson has been a major person of interest within popular culture. From giving his take on Tiger King’s Carole Baskin last year to hopping on TikTok for a brief stint, the infamous running back has mostly steered clear of trouble.

That may not be the case for much longer, however, as TMZ reports that Fred Goldman -- the father of the late Ron Goldman who was stabbed and slashed to death alongside Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson -- has filed new court documents concerning The Juice.

According to Goldman, O.J. Simpson owes his family over $70 million from a court order dating back to 1997. Although Simpson was found not guilty and acquitted of charges in his highly publicized murder case, the Goldman’s did follow-up with a wrongful death civil lawsuit against him in 1997. They were ultimately successful, and the courts ordered Simpson to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family.

Twenty-four years later, Fred Goldman alleges that the family has only received from Simpson, while interest on the initial $33.5 million has continued to accrue, causing the sum to balloon to $70 million. With this latest legal move, it appears that Goldman is set on commandeering more money from Simpson, so fans of the defamed athlete will have to wait to see what this means for him.

