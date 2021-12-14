Back in 2008, OJ Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison after staging an armed robbery in which he tried to get some memorabilia from someone who had allegedly robbed him. Considering OJ's past, this was quite the big deal at the time, and in 2017, OJ was actually released on parole after just nine years in prison.

Since that time, OJ has moved back to Nevada and his become a pundit of sorts on Twitter. He can usually be found giving his opinions on sports, politics, and pop culture, all while enjoying his time out on the golf course.

Now, however, OJ can enjoy more than just the links as he has been officially taken off of parole. Simply put, Simpson is a free man.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

In a report from TMZ Sports, it was noted that the Nevada State Police confirmed OJ's freedom. The former NFL star was supposed to come off of parole in February of next year, however, he was taken off early due to good behavior. OJ hasn't gotten himself into any trouble since coming home from prison, and he is being rewarded with an early end to his parole.

OJ himself has yet to make a statement on the matter, although we're sure the Twitter video is coming soon.

Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

