OJ Simpson elicited a media firestorm back in 1994 when he went on trial for the alleged murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her lover, Ron Goldman. Since then, Simpson ended up going to jail for an unrelated crime and has since been released for a couple of years. The former NFL legend is now looking to rebrand himself the only way one does in the 21st century, with a Twitter account. His account already has over 800K followers and he has talked about a plethora of topics including fantasy football and his rumored relationship with Kris Jenner.

In one of his most recent videos, OJ talks about the time the media would come to his house in the midst of the allegations against him. As he explains, Michael Jackson called him and urged him to bring the kids to Neverland ranch so they could hide out for a while.

“My house was under siege by the media . . . Michael found out, he called me, he said, ‘O.J.! You’ve gotta take the kids up to Neverland Ranch," Simpson recalled. "They’d love it!’ And I did. And it was wondrous. The kids would come up, they would bring some of their friends. It was so great that I started bringing my adult friends up there. Michael was never there, but he always had gifts for the kids.”

Simpson seemed to be quite appreciated of the gesture especially when you consider what was going on in his life at the time.

