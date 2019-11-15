OJ Simpson is a disgraced former football star for reasons that have already been well documented. Somehow, OJ has found himself with a pretty massive Twitter platform and his videos are something that many people flock to. Simpson can typically be found rambling on about a plethora of topics such as politics and fantasy football. This morning, Simpson took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the epic battle between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph that took place last night.

For those who didn't see it, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and smacked him over the head with it which resulted in a pretty serious backlash on social media. Simpson saw the fight and felt as though he needed to hop on Twitter to make everyone aware of his thoughts.

Simpson felt as though the reactions were pretty hypocritical as this time of behavior is allowed in sports like baseball and hockey. Meanwhile, Simpson thought some of the commenters were beginning to sound like prosecutors, something he knows all too well. From there, Simpson went on to say that Rudolph deserved more fault in all of this because he was the one who started it.

Do you agree with Simpson's take on this one or is he completely off? Also, be sure to tell us your thoughts on the fight as a whole.