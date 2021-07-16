OJ Da Juiceman Returns To The Mixtape Era With "Alaska N Atlanta 3"

One of the elements that fans loved the most about Tyler, the Creator's most recent project, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, was that the album transported them back in time to the mixtape era. Well now, OJ Da Juiceman is stepping up to the plate and taking a similar approach. For his first release since his collaborative project with Zaytoven last year, the former XXL Freshman has returned with Alaska n Atlanta 3.

Those familiar with the veteran Atlanta rapper's work are likely teeming with excitement, but for those who need a bit of a refresher, OJ Da Juiceman released the first Alaska in Atlanta mixtape in 2009 with the assistance of DJ Holiday. The duo teamed up once again for a sequel in 2014, and now, OJ Da Juiceman has enlisted DJ Scream and Swamp Izzo for the third installment in his classic mixtape series.

Featuring guest appearances from Block125, Koly P, Nefew, Burga, and Wissa, Alaska n Atlanta 3 feels like a return to the mixtape era, both stylistically and sonically. He may not be making the trap say "Aye!" but OJ Da Juiceman is in rare form on his latest project.

Check out the DJ Scream and DJ Swamp Izzo-assisted version of Alaska n Atlanta 3 below, and listen to it without the extra commentary from the legendary DJs on your preferred streaming service.

Tracklist:

1. Ana 3

2. Trap It Out

3. Same Price

4. Brickhouse (feat. Block125)

5. Rich Bricks

6. Fish (feat. Koly P)

7. Still

8. Jail Cell

9. Mr. 36

10. Jack Rabbit

11. Wizard

12. Dope Boy

13. Nike Runners (feat. Burga)

14. Hector

15. What That Mean (feat. Wissa)

16. Bout It Bout It (Bonus Track)